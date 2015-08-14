City Council Candidate Question of the Week: Week 6 - Manager priorities

Each week through the primary, The Breeze will ask the candidates for Cape Coral City Council an issue-related question. In the interest of fairness, each candidate is limited to the same amount of space, about 100 words, for their response. This week's question is: What should be the new city manager’s first course of business? District 2 Bryan DeLaHunt The new city manager’s first course of business should be assessing the city’s current condition so he can make sure he fully understands the current and future needs of the city. This should be a complete assessment from the underlying city budget, staffing needs of the city, physical assets, and the infrastructure needs of the city. The city manager will need to plan for what the ongoing growth will require from the city especially around traffic management, hospital beds, and making sure the city has the infrastructure ...