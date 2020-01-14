Raiders edge Viking girls, 2-1, in soccer showdown

Monday

Girls soccer

Riverdale 2, Bishop Verot 1: Ella Sarnac scored on an assist by Bella Sullivan for Bishop Verot (5-4-1).

Bradenton Manatee 2, Mariner 2 (tie): The Tritons, down 0-2 at the half, rallied in the second to earn the draw. The tie left Mariner at 8-5-1 and Manatee at 7-3-3.

Saturday

Wrestling

Region 2A-3 Region 11 Duals

At South Fort Myers HS

Team: 1. Fort Myers. 2. Cypress Lake. 3. Cape Coral. 4. Ida Baker. 5. South Fort Myers. 6. Dunbar.

Results by round

Round 1: South Fort Myers d. Dunbar 45-30. Fort Myers d. Cypress Lake 60-21. Cape Coral d. Ida Baker 42-36. Round 2: Cape Coral d. Dunbar 51-30. Fort Myers d. Ida Baker 63-8. South Fort Myers d. Cypress Lake 42-36. Round 3: Ida Baker d. Dunbar 42-34. Fort Myers d. South Fort Myers 64-12. Cape Coral d. Cypress Lake 48-36. Round 4: Cypress Lake d. Dunbar 42-21. Fort Myers d. Cape Coral 51-24. Ida Baker d. South Fort Myers 42-41. Round 5: Fort Myers d. Dunbar 66-15. Cypress Lake d. Ida Baker 40-39. South Fort Myers d. Cape Coral 42-40.

Friday

Girls basketball

Mariner 67, Fort Myers 65: The Tritons (14-3) rallied in the fourth quarter to turn away the Green Wave (7-8).

Bonita Springs 33, Ida Baker 23: Bonita Springs (5-8) dropped the Bulldogs to (1-11).

Island Coast 36, South Fort Myers 8: The Gators are 7-5 on the season with Friday’s victory.

Bishop Verot 58, Canterbury 20: The Vikings (4-13) dominated their neighbors from Canterbury (4-9) on Friday.

Oasis 35, Marco Island Academy 34: Oasis improved to 5-7, dropping MIA to 6-4.

Boys basketball

Cape Coral 87, North Fort Myers 55: Cape (4-8) shook off an overtime loss Thursday with a convincing win against North (4-10). K’dyn Waters led the way with 28 points, with Tyler Williams scoring 12. Steve Masson and Jamie O’Connor added 10 points each for the Seahawks.

Port Charlotte 49, Ida Baker 40: The Pirates (8-5, 3-1 District 5A-11) moved past the visiting Bulldogs (7-9, 3-2) in conference play. Ida Baker was coming off an overtime victory on Thursday.

Mariner 78, Gateway Charter 70: A 20-11 fourth quarter rallied the Tritons (12-3) past the Griffins (9-7).

South Fort Myers 60, Island Coast 44: Cade Daugherty scored 18 for the Wolfpack (9-5) against the 1-13 Gators.

Canterbury 55, Bishop Verot 49: Canterbury (12-3) handed the Vikings their sixth defeat (8-6).

Marco Island Academy 83, Oasis 59: Marco Island improved to 11-3, while Oasis fell to 0-13.

Boys soccer

Mariner 10, North Fort Myers 2: Sean Paul Negron posted a hat trick for the Tritons, only to be one-upped by Leo Perez’s four goals. Jason Arias had two Mariner (16-4-1) goals and Marcel Tovar added a goal. North slipped to 2-13.

Tampa Jesuit 2, Cape Coral 1: Jesuit (15-2-1) got the best of the Seahawks (13-3-3) in a heavyweight showdown in Tampa.

Ida Baker 1, Island Coast 0: Baker got its third win of the season (3-12-2), while Island Coast were 1-10-2.

Girls soccer

North Fort Myers 5, Mariner 0: The showdown of two longtime rivals went all North’s way. The Red Knights (7-2-2) knocked the Tritons down to 8-5.

Venice 4, Bishop Verot 0: Verot slipped to 5-4-1 with a road loss to the Indians (7-3-1).

Thursday

Boys basketball

Ida Baker 85, Cape Coral 82 OT: K’dyn Waters ripped the nets for 51 points, but Cape Coral fell in overtime. The Bulldogs snapped out of their skid, improving to 7-8 on the season, 3-1 in District 5A-11. Devyn Bradwell scored 23 points, AJ Saso had 19 and David Aguirre 10 for Ida Baker. Tyler Williams had 17 points for Cape (3-8, 1-2).

Gateway Charter 73, Oasis 53: The Griffins (9-5) dropped the Sharks to 0-12.

Girls basketball

Cape Coral 57, Ida Baker 17: Sierra Moore scored 21 points, had 11 rebounds and made 4 assists. Savannah Lang had 14 points, 5 assists and 4 steals, and Vairly Pacheco contributed 10 points and nine rebounds. The Seahawks (9-8 overall) improved to 5-0 in District 5A-11. The Bulldogs fell to 1-10, 0-4.

Boys soccer

Cape Coral 2, Barron Collier 2 (tie): The Seahawks (13-2-3) got goals from Juan Parra and Killian Fernandez, rallying from a 2-1 halftime deficit. Joey Zakrewski worked a scoreless second in goal, making five saves.

North Fort Myers 5, Bonita Springs 2: Brandon Bush posted a hat trick for the Red Knights (2-12), Luke Drivick scored a goal and had an assist, and Garrett Palow had a goal and three assists.

Oasis 5, North Port Imagine School 1: Sophomore Tommy Hargrove had a hat trick as the Sharks (2-9) downed Imagine School.

Girls soccer

Bishop Verot 9, Neumann 0: Kendal Gargulia had a hat trick, Oliviia Howerton scored twice, and Jules Taglien had a goal and two assists. The Vikings (5-2-1, 1-0 District 3A-8) coasted to the victory against the Celtics.

Barron Collier at Cape Coral: Cape (5-6) upended the Cougars (7-3-2) in a home victory.

Oasis 8, North Fort Imagine School 0: Sophomore Viktoria Fahneman scored twice and freshman Jenna Rosado had a strong game overall for the Sharks (7-4).