COVID-19 cases in Florida tops 20,000

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there are 20,601 cases of the new coronavirus confirmed in Florida, an increase of 706 since FDOH’s last update Sunday evening.

The death toll increased by nine overnight reported among Lee, Brevard and Palm Beach counties

A total of 196,819 individuals have been tested: 175,606 have tested negative, 612 tests were inconclusive and 1,177 tests are pending results. Of those testing positive, 2,694 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There have been 470 deaths.

While Florida’s testing has increased over the past week, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 10 percent. Of the 9,719 tests performed on April 12, there were 1,045 positive results, or 11 percent.

In Lee County, 632 individuals have tested positive as of 11 a.m. Monday; 242 in Fort Myers, 129 in Cape Coral, 106 in Lehigh Acres, 58 in Bonita Springs, 22 in Estero, 24 in North Fort Myers, six in Sanibel, six on Fort Myers Beach, four in Alva and one on Captiva. Six positives were not classified by community.

The youngest to test positive is an infant boy, who tested positive on Friday. The oldest was a 100-year-old man who tested positive on April 3. Lee County saw its first two cases on March 7, when a man and a woman, each 77, tested positive. They had traveled to the Dominican Republic.

There have been 17 deaths in Lee County. All but one was between the ages 62 to 96, with 15 age 65 or older. The exception was a 39-year-old man who died March 25.

COVID-19 is a highly contagious viral disease. For most individuals, symptoms are mild. For a minority, the disease becomes a type of viral pneumonia with severe complications. Especially at risk are those who are older, those with underlying health conditions and the immune-compromised.

Officials strongly urges all members of the public who can, remain at home so as to limit exposure and so limit the number of cases so as to not overwhelm the health care system with at-risk and severe cases.

As of Saturday morning, Lee Health had 75 COVID-19 patients isolated in system hospitals. Seventy-eight patients who had tested positive have been discharged.

The system has submitted a total of 5,851 specimens for testing and currently have 13 patients under investigation.

Lee Health mobile collection sites on Friday collected 228 specimens and had a total of 700 telemedicine visits between Lee TeleHealth and MyChart Video.The system has 80 patients under investigation.

Lee Health has 126 employees quarantined at home. Twenty-five employees have tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed at work.

Current bed capacity remains at 54% with 9% of those being COVID-19 patients.

For more detail on Florida resident cases, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control, visit the CDC COVID-19 website. For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, visit the travel advisory website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.